In the heart of the City of London is a large heated conservatory that’s occasionally open to the public and currently also hosts an art exhibition.

And for the next few weeks, it will also be open late on Friday and Saturday evenings.

The conservatory, the second largest in London, wraps around the Barbican theatre’s fly tower and is deceptively large. There are several routes around and even an upper level to get up close to the tree canopy. At the moment, floating sculptures by the Indian sculptor Ranjani Shettar are hanging within the canopy.

The conservator will be open late on Fridays and Saturdays until the art installation is removed in early April.

At the time of writing, free tickets to visit the conservatory are available on the following dates and times:

Fri 15th March – 8:30pm, 9:30pm and 10:30pm

Sat 16th March – 7pm, 8pm

Fri 22nd March – 7:30pm, 8:30pm and 9:30pm

Fri 29th March – 6:30pm, 7:30pm, 8:30pm and 9:30pm

Sat 30th March – 5pm, 6pm, 7pm and 8pm

Fri 5th April – 6:30pm, 7:30pm, 8:30pm and 9:30pm

Sat 6th April – 5pm, 5pm, 7pm and 8pm

Tickets are free but need to be booked in advance from here.

Ticket holders can gain entry any time during their slot and stay as long as you like.