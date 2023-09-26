This autumn, the National Trust is offering free tickets to visit most of its properties across the UK. The free entry pass allows free entry for two adults and up to three children, one adult and up to four children, or two adults on their own.

Each ticket is single-use and valid until Friday October 20th 2023.

The number of free tickets they’re offering is limited, and the promotion is open until the limited number of tickets have been distributed, or 20th October, whichever is earlier.

To request a free ticket, go here and select the option to claim your free visit.

If you’re already a member, which gets you free entry anyway, you can use your free visit to bring along a friend or family member.

Certain places may require booking in advance to visit. Remember to check the webpage of the place you’d like to visit to see if you need to pre-book. When pre-booking online, select the free member’s ticket option and use the code ESCAPEINTOAUTUMN2023 when asked for your membership number.

A handful of venues are exempt from the free tickets offer.

Venues participating within the M25

Osterley Park and House

Fenton House and Garden

Sutton House and Breaker’s Yard

Ham House and Garden

Claremont Landscape Garden

Morden Hall Park

Rainham Hall

Venues participating close to London

Cliveden

Polesden Lacey

Quebec House

Chartwell

Knole House

Ightham Mote

Owletts

Hughenden

Standen House and Garden