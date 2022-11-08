For just a couple of days, there’s a flash sale on discounted Eurostar train tickets.

They’re offering 40,000 seats at £29 one way, which is 25,000 discounted seats to Paris, 12,000 to Brussels and 3,000 to Amsterdam or Rotterdam.

Tickets are available for standard class trips between 28th November and 2nd February on selected dates.

Also, only a few dates have trips for £29 outbound and the same price the following day for the return trip, or if you hunt around you can find one-day returns for £58 if you prefer. There are a lot more tickets at the cheaper rate in January if you don’t mind waiting until the New Year for a trip as you’ll have a lot more flexibility then.

Tickets need to be booked by Thursday 10th November from here.

However, if you want to visit Paris and can travel later in 2023, tickets for February and March are just £39 for many dates, so not much more expensive than the flash sale offer.