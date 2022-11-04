Based on the hit Will Ferrell holiday classic, the hit Broadway and West End show is coming to London’s Dominion Theatre for a limited 8-week season, just in time for Christmas.

And there’s a flash sale this weekend on tickets.

The sale is valid for Mon to Thur performances between 14th and 23rd November 2022. Prices start from £24, with £60 seats offered for £39.50 and £72 seats offered for just £49.50.

Book by 5 pm on Tuesday 8th November 2022 from here.

When Buddy, a young orphan child, mistakenly crawls into Santa’s sack of toys one Christmas Eve things will never be the same. Buddy is raised by Santa’s elves at the North Pole and somehow, despite his enormous size and poor toy-making skills, takes a long time to realise just why he doesn’t quite seem to fit in. Once he learns the truth Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find the human father he never knew existed and help the Big Apple rediscover the meaning of Christmas.

The 2023 production of ELF features Simon Lipkin as Buddy, with Rebecca Lock as Rosalie Mullins, Georgina Castle as Jovie, Tom Chambers as Walter Hobbs, Kim Ismay as Debs, Nicholas Pound as Santa and Dermot Canavan as Store Manager.

The show running time is 2hrs 25mins including the interval.

