Celebrate modernism in all its forms at a new all-day conference that’s being hosted at one of London’s greatest modernist buildings, the recently refurbished Waltham Forest Town Hall.
The all-day conference takes place on Saturday 10th December with tickets on sale now for £35 from here.
The all-day programme:
- John Grindrod, historian and author of Concretopia and Iconicon: A Journey Around the Landmark Buildings of Contemporary Britain, is your host
- Neal Shasore, head of the London School of Architecture, on architectural culture in interwar London
- Jude Rogers, journalist, broadcaster and author of The Sound of Being Human, brings her personal guide to The Waste Land and TS Eliot’s London
- Charles Holland, teacher, writer and principal of Charles Holland Architects, on London’s many modernisms
- Voices from the Trellick Tower and Cheltenham Estate: real-life stories of London modernism
- Masterclass with the Twentieth Century Society: meet and learn from the grassroots campaigners saving modernist gems from the wrecking ball
- Travis Elborough, writer, historian and cultural commentator, on modernist London in pop culture
- Hawkins Brown, the architects behind the restoration, take you behind the scenes of the Grade II-listed Waltham Forest Town Hall
More speakers and events will be announced shortly.
They also have a limited number of tickets priced at £15 for students and people who would not otherwise be able to attend.
