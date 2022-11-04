Published by By Ian Mansfield London Ticket Alert No Comments ↓

Celebrate modernism in all its forms at a new all-day conference that’s being hosted at one of London’s greatest modernist buildings, the recently refurbished Waltham Forest Town Hall.

The all-day conference takes place on Saturday 10th December with tickets on sale now for £35 from here.

The all-day programme:

  • John Grindrod, historian and author of Concretopia and Iconicon: A Journey Around the Landmark Buildings of Contemporary Britain, is your host
  • Neal Shasore, head of the London School of Architecture, on architectural culture in interwar London
  • Jude Rogers, journalist, broadcaster and author of The Sound of Being Human, brings her personal guide to The Waste Land and TS Eliot’s London
  • Charles Holland, teacher, writer and principal of Charles Holland Architects, on London’s many modernisms
  • Voices from the Trellick Tower and Cheltenham Estate: real-life stories of London modernism
  • Masterclass with the Twentieth Century Society: meet and learn from the grassroots campaigners saving modernist gems from the wrecking ball
  • Travis Elborough, writer, historian and cultural commentator, on modernist London in pop culture
  • Hawkins Brown, the architects behind the restoration, take you behind the scenes of the Grade II-listed Waltham Forest Town Hall

More speakers and events will be announced shortly.

They also have a limited number of tickets priced at £15 for students and people who would not otherwise be able to attend.

