Celebrate modernism in all its forms at a new all-day conference that’s being hosted at one of London’s greatest modernist buildings, the recently refurbished Waltham Forest Town Hall.

The all-day conference takes place on Saturday 10th December with tickets on sale now for £35 from here.

The all-day programme:

John Grindrod, historian and author of Concretopia and Iconicon: A Journey Around the Landmark Buildings of Contemporary Britain, is your host

Neal Shasore, head of the London School of Architecture, on architectural culture in interwar London

Jude Rogers, journalist, broadcaster and author of The Sound of Being Human, brings her personal guide to The Waste Land and TS Eliot’s London

Charles Holland, teacher, writer and principal of Charles Holland Architects, on London’s many modernisms

Voices from the Trellick Tower and Cheltenham Estate: real-life stories of London modernism

Masterclass with the Twentieth Century Society: meet and learn from the grassroots campaigners saving modernist gems from the wrecking ball

Travis Elborough, writer, historian and cultural commentator, on modernist London in pop culture

Hawkins Brown, the architects behind the restoration, take you behind the scenes of the Grade II-listed Waltham Forest Town Hall

More speakers and events will be announced shortly.

They also have a limited number of tickets priced at £15 for students and people who would not otherwise be able to attend.