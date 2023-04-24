The final phase of the staged opening of the Elizabeth line will go ahead as planned next month, in a move that effectively completes the project.

A new timetable offering trains roughly every two and a half minutes between Paddington and Whitechapel at peak time will be introduced from Sunday 21st May 2023 – although in practice, as Sunday is off-peak all day, the first application of the peak hours service will be on the Monday morning.

In addition, the regular pausing of eastbound trains just outside Paddington, sometimes for as much as seven minutes will come to an end, offering much faster journey times on the western branch of the Elizabeth line.

Also, customers from Shenfield will be able to travel directly to Heathrow Airport without needing to change trains for the first time.

Although the May upgrade was expected, it needed to be formally confirmed as taking place, following a software upgrade that was deployed over the Easter weekend when the central tunnels were closed. That has now happened.

When the new timetable comes into effect on Sunday 21st May, the current peak hours service of 22 trains per hour will be lifted to the full 24 trains per hour that the line has been designed to operate with.

There will be 16 trains per hour running off-peak.

When the core tunnels opened a year ago, there were 12 trains per hour through central London, which rose to 22 trains per hour last November. Next month sees that lifted to 24 trains per hour, which may not sound like a big increase, but it does enable a lot of other wider upgrades to take place at the same time.

There will be 12 trains per hour running between Canary Wharf and Abbey Wood in the peak, restoring the frequency that was in place between May and November 2022 to a train around every five minutes. The peak will also now last for longer, increasing capacity even further.

There is also the addition of more services at peak time between Liverpool Street National Rail station (platforms 15 -17) and Gidea Park, providing a faster route for those exiting to Bishopsgate.

In the west, there will be an increase in peak services from Reading, with some trains that were previously operated by Great Western Railway transferring to become Elizabeth line services with reduced stops.

There will also be more frequent services to and from Heathrow Airport as part of this timetable. The airport overall will receive six Elizabeth trains per hour all day. All Heathrow trains stop at Terminal 2&3, with four per hour continuing to Terminal 4, and two per hour continuing to Terminal 5.

That should help reduce complaints that the Elizabeth line is packed full of airport users in west London where trains have been very busy.

The changes, coming into effect on Sunday 21st May will be just a few days before the Elizabeth line marks its first year anniversary, having opened the core tunnels on 24th May 2022.

Since it opened nearly a year ago, more than 140 million customer journeys have taken place so far, with around 600,000 journeys now being made each weekday, and the Elizabeth line is already the UK’s busiest railway.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: “Delivering the Elizabeth line has been transformational for our city, with hundreds of thousands of Londoners and visitors now enjoying the fast and reliable trains each day. The introduction of the final timetable next month marks the last milestone of the Crossrail project and will enable the Elizabeth line to provide even more frequent, speedier journeys and better connect the capital.”

The new timetable is available from here.

There are some potential upgrades in the future.

One that’s guaranteed to happen is that a new Elizabeth line station will be built in west London, at the Old Oak Common interchange with HS2, which is due to open in 2029-33.

The core tunnels are also designed to handle up to 32 trains per hour — compared to the 24 trains per hour that’ll be in service from this May. The nine-carriage trains can also be lengthened to 11 carriages in total. Both of those upgrades would need central government funding to pay for the additional trains and carriages that would be needed though.

In the meantime – what is officially the final piece for the Crossrail project to complete the Elizabeth line kicks in on 21st May 2023.