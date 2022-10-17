The last of the legacy British Rail Class 315 inherited by the Elizabeth line on the Shenfield to Liverpool Street line will be taken out of service next month. As a result, there will be a farewell tour of this less than loved but long-running train on Saturday 26th November – and tickets go on sale today.

The British Rail Class 315 trains were built in 1980/81 based on a 1971 design, and just 53 of the train were built. They were primarily used on the Greater Anglia routes, and when TfL Rail took over services between Liverpool Street and Shenfield, it inherited some of the trains.

They have been phased out as Elizabeth line trains were introduced, and the very last of them will be taken out of service shortly.

The Branch Line Society will be running a charity tour on Saturday 26th November, and tickets will go on sale this evening (17th Oct) at 8:30pm from here.

Pricing details will be announced when tickets go on sale, and there will be morning and afternoon tours available.

All proceeds will be donated to the Railway Children charity.

There is also a Class 315 Preservation Society that will be involved in the day.

The trains will still be in passenger service, probably until early December, if you are unable to attend the ceremonial farewell tour.