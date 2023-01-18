The formal planning application has been filed to redevelop one of the last large unbuilt sites in the docklands area — the huge Silvertown site in Newham.

The land has been derelict since the docks closed in 1981, and was partially cleared in 1990s.

Approvals have been given in the past for the site to be redeveloped but the site has been subjected to repeated delays. However, last year a new group came forward with plans for a £3.5 billion development, and they’ve now filed the formal planning application for approval with Newham council.

If the masterplan is approved, then they expect to add some 6,500 homes over the next 20 years, with about half of the homes offered as a mix of 40% shared ownership and 60% offered at the London Affordable Rental rate.

The intention is that the famous Millenium Mills building will be turned into offices and workplaces, while the land around it will be redeveloped into waterfront housing.

Assuming permission is granted, then they expect the first homes will be ready to be occupied in 2024, at the same time as the new bridge will link Silvertown to Custom House station for the DLR and Elizabeth line. The southern side of the development is close to the DLR station at Pontoon Dock.

The land is owned by the Greater London Authority (GLA) looked after by The Silvertown Partnership, a joint venture between Lendlease and Starwood Capital.

The first phase of the development will be a slice of land around the Millenium Mills, with the rest of the site to be developed over the next 20 years.