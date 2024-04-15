An important cycle and pedestrian route over the London Overground in Dalston has reopened after Network Rail completed bridge replacement works.

The bridge, originally built in 1913, closed late last year as it need to be replaced as the iron girders that supported it were becoming corroded. Engineers demolished the old bridge over Christmas 2023 and then lifted in the replacement with a crane over the last weekend of January 2024.

Now that it’s open again, Cycleway 1, which links Tottenham and Waltham Cross with the City, has returned to its original Kingsbury Road route. The bridge will remain closed to motorists, as it has been since the 1970s.

Network Rail carried out the work with its contractor, J Murphy and Sons, and in partnership with Islington Council and Hackney Council. The project also involved diverting electricity and telecoms connections over a temporary structure and then reinstalling them once the new bridge was in place. They also repaired the abutments, which support the structure at either end of the bridge and fitted the new steel parapets (the walls of the bridge).

Once in place, they put the road and pavement back and added new bollards.

The new bridge has a slightly changed layout, with the ex-road now given over to two wider cycle lanes in the middle of the bridge and planters to segregate them from the pavement.

Simon Milburn, Network Rail Anglia’s infrastructure director, said: “Kingsbury Road is on a really key route for walkers and cyclists, and it also sits over busy London Overground lines carrying thousands of passengers every day. Our replacement bridge will serve the community by helping to keep everyone moving for decades to come.

“I’d like to thank all those who were affected by the disruption – we’re grateful to have had your patience and support on this vital project.”