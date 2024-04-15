A walking man who has approaching Pitzhanger Manor & Gallery since 2021 but never arriving will remain stuck in place as the digital artwork has been bought by the gallery to go on permanent display.

Julian Opie’s LED sculpture, Curly Hair, 2021 was first shown at Pitzhanger in 2021 as part of Julian Opie’s solo exhibition, coinciding with the reopening of the gallery post-COVID lockdown.

The acquisition of Curly Hair was made possible by the generosity of the artist Julian Opie and support from a diverse group of contributors.

Clare Gough, Director of Pitzhanger Manor & Gallery, said, “We are truly delighted to be able to retain Curly Hair at Pitzhanger for the future enjoyment of all the public — an artwork with remarkable abilities to break down the traditional barriers that visitors to museums and heritage spaces can experience. Its continued presence will enrich the Ealing community and continue to inspire children and young people.”

