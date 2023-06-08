The foyer of the Barbican Library is currently host to an exhibition of sketches, many humourous, of architecture by Anna Gibb.

Anna uses the act of drawing as a tool to help her to dissect the built environment, and the common threads found in the past, present and future of architecture.

There’s a strong sense of Heath Robinson in some of the sketches, such as what if London Bridge was rebuilt today to its older format with buildings along the bridge? There’s quite a bit of humour at work, such as an elephant wandering off with Big Ben, or the BT Tower as a pineapple.

The prints are for sale, and the prices are very affordable ranging from £7 for the postcard-sized sketches to £45 for the Habitat London Bridge, or £50 for some of the others.

I suspect a lot of rail nerds might be tempted by The Line That Ate London — or the Elizabeth line as it is better known. Here is based at Tottenham Court Road.

Alongside the prints for sale are several glass cases filled with more comic works and early concepts that the artist is working on.

It’s a small foyer exhibition of small prints, but I challenge anyone to walk out without smiling at least a handful of times at them.

The exhibition is open until Wednesday 28th June, and is free to visit.

The Barbican Library is open:

Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays 9.30am – 5.30pm

Tuesdays & Thursdays 9.30am – 7.30pm

Saturdays 9.30am – 4pm

Closed Sundays

You can also buy the postcard-sized prints online from here if you can’t get to the library.