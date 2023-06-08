Tickets have gone on sale for the annual Beerfest, which takes place next month in the City of London’s Guildhall Yard.

Run by the City of London, this year’s Beerfest will feature more than 35 of the UK’s best beers from 11 top brewers – and takes place on Thursday 6th July from lunchtime through to 9pm.

Drinkers can book tickets online in advance and get a 10% discount compared to the price of entry on the day.

Individual entry package – £16.20 (includes 4 half-pint beer tokens and 1 City Beerfest glass).

Additional tokens – £3.15 (includes 1 half-pint)

Tickets can be brought from here.

Every beer bought will help a good cause, with funds from the event going to the Lord Mayor’s Appeal, and is produced in partnership with the Worshipful Company of Brewers.