Published by By Ian Mansfield London Ticket Alert No Comments ↓

A number of cinemas will be screening the State Funeral live on a big screen for free on Monday.

Screening events in cinemas is an increasingly popular alternative to blockbuster movies, and while it’s usually a money earner for the cinemas, on Monday all the seats will be free of charge.

The Southbank Centre is screening the funeral in the Queen Elizabeth Hall. Capacity is limited, and free admittance is on a first come, first served basis from 9am.

Both Curzon and Vue cinemas are offering the deal, with free tickets to book on their websites. The food and drink service in the cinema will be limited to complimentary bottled water during the broadcast, with no other snacks or drinks available for purchase.

The offer is available at Curzon and Vue cinemas.

The cinemas with tickets available at time of writing:

Curzon cinemas

Aldgate

Bloomsbury

Camden

Hoxton

Mayfair

Richmond

Soho

Victoria

Wimbledon

Vue cinemas

Camberley

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

Home >> News >> London Ticket Alert