A number of cinemas will be screening the State Funeral live on a big screen for free on Monday.

Screening events in cinemas is an increasingly popular alternative to blockbuster movies, and while it’s usually a money earner for the cinemas, on Monday all the seats will be free of charge.

The Southbank Centre is screening the funeral in the Queen Elizabeth Hall. Capacity is limited, and free admittance is on a first come, first served basis from 9am.

Both Curzon and Vue cinemas are offering the deal, with free tickets to book on their websites. The food and drink service in the cinema will be limited to complimentary bottled water during the broadcast, with no other snacks or drinks available for purchase.

The offer is available at Curzon and Vue cinemas.

The cinemas with tickets available at time of writing:

Curzon cinemas

Aldgate

Bloomsbury

Camden

Hoxton

Mayfair

Richmond

Soho

Victoria

Wimbledon

Vue cinemas

Camberley