To mark the one-year anniversary of Back to the Future The Musical at the Adelphi Theatre, there’s a special offer on prices for performances up to the end of November.

Welcome to Hill Valley! When Marty McFly finds himself transported back to 1955 in a time machine built by the eccentric scientist Doc Brown, he accidentally changes the course of history. Now he’s in a race against time to fix the present, escape the past and send himself… back to the future.

Back to the Future the musical was initially set to premiere in London’s West End in 2015, in celebration of the film’s 30-year anniversary, however, the show’s premiere date was pushed back several times until the project finally came back to life for its 2020 world premiere in Manchester, and has been in London for a year.

The offer prices are valid Mon to Fri between 21st Sept to 25th Nov 2022. Excluding 24th – 28th October 2022.

Book your tickets yesterday from here by 2nd October.

The offer prices:

£19.95 – no booking fees

£47.70 seats now £30

£71.40 seats now £40

£95.40 seats now £60

The Back to the Future cast in London stars Roger Bart as Dr. Emmett Brown and Ben Joyce (Jersey Boys) as Marty McFly.

Bob Gale, who wrote the original film with Robert Zemeckis, has written the book for the musical which features new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard. There are also additional songs from the film including ‘The Power of Love’ and ‘Johnny B. Goode’.

Audio Described performance on Sunday 2nd October 2022.

Captioned performance on Wednesday 9th November 2022.