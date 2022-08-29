This coming Saturday, 3rd September, hundreds of cinemas across the UK are coming together to celebrate National Cinema Day, where cinema tickets will be on sale from £3 each.

Officially they’re all £3, but cinemas have a booking fee on top, so more like “from” £3 at the cinemas who for some reason charge extra for tickets sold online as opposed to in the cinema itself.

Independent cinemas

Battersea – The Cinema in the Arches (£3 on the door – £4.50 online)

Central London – Regents Street Cinema (£3 on the door – £3.90 online)

Chiswick – The Chiswick Cinema (£3 on the door – £4.90 online)

Dalston – Rio Cinema (£3 on the door – £3.50 online)

Ealing – Ealing Project (£3 on the door – £3.60 online)

East Finchley – Phoenix Cinema (£3 on the door – £3.70 online)

Hammersmith – Riverside Studios (£3 on the door – £4 online)

Peckham – Peckhamplex (apparently participating, but dates not online yet)

Mile End – Genesis Cinema (apparently participating, but dates not online yet)

Participating chains include:

Cineworld (£3 on the door – £3.75 online)

Empire Cinemas (£3 on the door – offer not available online)

Odeon (£3 on the door – £3.95 online)

PictureHouse (£3 on the door – £3.70 online)

Vue (£3 on the door – £3.90 online)