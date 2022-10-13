Tis fast approaching the season to sit in front of your computer on a video call wearing nothing except a Christmas Jumper. You might not be commuting to work as much these days, but there’s still no excuse not to terrify your work colleagues with your taste in garish clothing over the next couple of months.

The Christmas Jumper is increasingly a staple product of the museum shop, so a look around finds the following “delights” for you from London venues.

British Library

Features the message ‘All I Want for Christmas is Books’ on books stacked up like a tree, topped with a golden yellow star, surrounded by yellow accents, with red neckline and cuffs.

Available in four sizes for £45

Details

Doctor Who Museum

A bright red jumper with a gift-wrapped TARDIS on the front and a label saying Merry Xmas to you from The Doctor.

Exclusive to the Doctor Who shop and museum

Available in four sizes for £39.99

Details

English Heritage

The Nordic style print features the words ‘Merry Christmas’ alongside Stonehenge trilithon stones, Father Christmas and other symbols of the festive period.

Available in three sizes – price to be confirmed

Details

Houses of Parliament

A brand new design for 2022, this year’s Christmas Jumper features various signs and symbols associated with Parliament and the Palace of Westminster: the iconic portcullis, Big Ben, the crown and an Act of Parliament in the form of a scroll.

Available in 7 adult sizes for £48, and childrens sizes for £30

Details

London Transport Museum

A new design for 2022, with a green background an Christmas icons instersperced with a tube train, London buses, hire bikes, and of course, roundels.

Available in 6 sizes – all cost £38

A children’s version is also available in a different design.

Details

Science Museum

The Science Museum doesn’t have a jumper this year, but as the National Railway Museum is part of the same organisation, you can buy a railway jumper from the Science Museum.

A cold winter appearance with a fleet of steam trains running across the design.

Available in four sizes for £40, or childrens size for £30.

Details

If I’ve missed any off, let me know in the comments below.