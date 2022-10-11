Time to plan some away day trips out of London, as Greater Anglia is offering return train fares from £10 for the next few weeks.

The new ‘Hare Fares’ offer passengers off-peak returns across the Greater Anglia network with three zones and three simple return prices: £10, £15 and £20, with children travelling for just £2 return each. There is no limit on the number of tickets, but they must be booked before 30th October for travel between 12th October and 2nd December.

Example train fares from London:

Destinations for £10 per person

Cambridge

Chelmsford

Southend

Destinations for £15 per person

Braintree

Colchester

Clacton-on-Sea

Destinations for £20 per person

Felixstowe

Ipswich

Hare Fares are available as standard off-peak advance tickets only and can only be booked online exclusively from here.

Martin Moran, Greater Anglia’s Commercial, Customer Services and Train Presentation Director, said: “Our region has so much to offer and whether it’s a trip to the city or coast, shopping or sightseeing, we’re giving people more money to spend on having a great time by helping them save money on their train fare.”

Hare Fares are not valid on journeys wholly within the Oyster card area zones 1-6, nor on Stansted Express services. Standard advance refund rules apply, and you can’t break the journey along the route.

A further money-saving tip — when searching for journeys, most people put “London (any)” in the search box. Once you find a trip you like, look for the next station the train stops at, and if you can catch the train there AND avoid travelling into London Zone 1, you can reduce your travel card cost as well.

For example, trips that start at Liverpool Street will cost the same if you catch the train at Stratford, but you could avoid paying for the TfL zone 1 fare to get to Liverpool Street to start the journey.