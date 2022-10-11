One month to go, so it’s time to start plotting how we shall remember the downfall of a papist plot, and watch the skies over London explode with fireworks. And in a few locations, the display still includes the traditional bonfire as well.

This year, Bonfire Night takes place on Saturday, which means the vast majority of fireworks will take place on the same night — so limited options this year to visit several fireworks display over a number of days. That said, if you know somewhere with a really good view across a large swathe of London, Saturday 5th November could look pretty spectacular.

Most of the fireworks shows that are listed below need booking in advance this year with few offering tickets on the night. Also, some venues are still not confirming details until closer to the date.

Any errors/updates, please add them in the comments at the bottom of this article. Thanks.

London’s 2022 fireworks displays