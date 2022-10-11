Published by By Ian Mansfield London Ticket Alert 1 Comment ↓

One month to go, so it’s time to start plotting how we shall remember the downfall of a papist plot, and watch the skies over London explode with fireworks. And in a few locations, the display still includes the traditional bonfire as well.

This year, Bonfire Night takes place on Saturday, which means the vast majority of fireworks will take place on the same night — so limited options this year to visit several fireworks display over a number of days. That said, if you know somewhere with a really good view across a large swathe of London, Saturday 5th November could look pretty spectacular.

Most of the fireworks shows that are listed below need booking in advance this year with few offering tickets on the night. Also, some venues are still not confirming details until closer to the date.

Any errors/updates, please add them in the comments at the bottom of this article. Thanks.

London’s 2022 fireworks displays

Area Date Gates Open Main Fireworks Cost
(price in advance)		 Notes
Alexandra Palace 5th Nov 4pm 8pm £15.50 Street food. laser show and bonfire.
Arnos Grove Cancelled
Barnes 5th Nov 5:30pm 7pm(?) tba
Battersea 5th Nov 6pm tba £12.65
6th Nov 5pm tba £12.65 Family oriented version of the day before.
Beckenham
(Croydon Road Recreation Ground)		 5th Nov 5pm 7:45pm £15 Low noise display at 6pm
Bexley
(Danson Park)		 5th Nov 5pm 8pm £10 Funfair
Blackheath Cancelled
Brockham 5th Nov TBA TBA Free Torchlit procession through the town.
Bromley
(Bromley High School)		 5th Nov 5:30pm tba £9

Funfair
Buckhurst Hill 4th Nov 6pm 7:30pm £7
Carshalton 5th Nov 5:30pm 7pm £10 (£7.50) Light and laser show at 6:30pm
Caterham 5th Nov 6pm 7:30pm £10 (£7.50) Bonfire lit at 8:30pm
Chigwell 4th Nov 4:30pm 7:30pm £11.37
Chislehurst 5th Nov 5:30pm 7:30pm £13
Chiswick Sold Out
Crystal Palace TBA
Debden
(Woolston Manor Golf Club)		 4th Nov 4pm 7:30pm £11
Dulwich 5th Nov 5pm 7pm £11.37
Eden Park 5th Nov 5:30pm 6:30pm £6.50
Enfield 4th Nov 5pm tba £12 (£10)
Epsom
(Hook Road Arena)		 5th Nov 5:30pm 7:30pm £15 (£8) Childrens display at 6:30pm
Hackney Cancelled
Hammersmith tba
Harefield
(Harefield Infant and Junior Schools)		 12th Nov 5pm 7pm £7
Harrow 5th Nov Noon 7:45pm £9
Herne Hill
(Velodrome)		 29th Oct 5pm 7pm £10 Bonfire lit at 6:15pm
Hillingdon
(Oakwood School)		 11th Nov tba tba tba
Kempton Park 5th Nov 5pm 7:30pm £8 Funfair
Kingston
(Kingsmeadow Stadium)		 4th Nov tba tba tba
Morden Park 5th Nov 5:15pm 8:30pm £10.70 Funfair, and low noise display at 6:45pm
Mortlake
(Richmond Park school)		 5th Nov 6pm 7:30pm £10
Muswell Hill
(Fortismere School)		 3rd Nov 5pm 7:30pm £8 (£5.98) Funfair
Richmond
(Athletic Ground)		 6th Nov 4:30pm 7pm £11 Funfair
Romford
(Barley Lane primary school)		 5th Nov 6pm 7:30pm £8
Shepperton
(Saxon Primary School)		 4th Nov 5:30pm 7:30pm £7.06 Funfair
Southgate
(Walker Ground)		 5th Nov 5pm 7:30pm £9 Funfair
Southwark Cancelled
Sunbury on Thames
(London Irish Rugby Club)		 29th Oct 5:30pm 6:30pm £8.50 Designed for families with young children
Teddington
(Collis Primary school)		 5th Nov 4:30pm 6:30pm £10
Teddington
(Anglers pub)		 6th Nov 5:30pm 8pm £5
Tower Hamlets tba
Wanstead / Redbridge
(Eton Manor RFC)		 6th Nov 3pm 7pm £9.21 Clubhouse BBQ at 4pm
Newham Royal Docks (formerly Wanstead Flats) tba
Walton-on-Thames
(Esher Rubgy Club)		 4th Nov 5pm 8pm £10 Funfair
Warlingham
(John Fisher Sports Club)		 5th Nov 5pm 8:15pm £9.22 Laser show at 7:45pm
Watford
(Cassiobury Park)		 6th Nov 6pm 7:30pm Free Funfair
Welling
(Danson Park)		 5th Nov 5pm 8pm £11.25 Childrens funfair
West Wickham 5th Nov 5:30pm 6:30pm £6.50
Wimbledon Park 4th Nov 5:15pm 8:30pm £10.70 Funfair, and low noise display at 6:45pm
Woodford

4th Nov

 6pm 8pm £10
One comment
  1. Maurice Reed says:
    11 October 2022 at 3:35 pm

    No display in Waltham Forest again.

    Reply

