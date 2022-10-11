One month to go, so it’s time to start plotting how we shall remember the downfall of a papist plot, and watch the skies over London explode with fireworks. And in a few locations, the display still includes the traditional bonfire as well.
This year, Bonfire Night takes place on Saturday, which means the vast majority of fireworks will take place on the same night — so limited options this year to visit several fireworks display over a number of days. That said, if you know somewhere with a really good view across a large swathe of London, Saturday 5th November could look pretty spectacular.
Most of the fireworks shows that are listed below need booking in advance this year with few offering tickets on the night. Also, some venues are still not confirming details until closer to the date.
Any errors/updates, please add them in the comments at the bottom of this article. Thanks.
London’s 2022 fireworks displays
|Area
|Date
|Gates Open
|Main Fireworks
|Cost
(price in advance)
|Notes
|Alexandra Palace
|5th Nov
|4pm
|8pm
|£15.50
|Street food. laser show and bonfire.
|Arnos Grove
|Cancelled
|Barnes
|5th Nov
|5:30pm
|7pm(?)
|tba
|Battersea
|5th Nov
|6pm
|tba
|£12.65
|6th Nov
|5pm
|tba
|£12.65
|Family oriented version of the day before.
|Beckenham
(Croydon Road Recreation Ground)
|5th Nov
|5pm
|7:45pm
|£15
|Low noise display at 6pm
|Bexley
(Danson Park)
|5th Nov
|5pm
|8pm
|£10
|Funfair
|Blackheath
|Cancelled
|Brockham
|5th Nov
|TBA
|TBA
|Free
|Torchlit procession through the town.
|Bromley
(Bromley High School)
|5th Nov
|5:30pm
|tba
|£9
|
Funfair
|Buckhurst Hill
|4th Nov
|6pm
|7:30pm
|£7
|Carshalton
|5th Nov
|5:30pm
|7pm
|£10 (£7.50)
|Light and laser show at 6:30pm
|Caterham
|5th Nov
|6pm
|7:30pm
|£10 (£7.50)
|Bonfire lit at 8:30pm
|Chigwell
|4th Nov
|4:30pm
|7:30pm
|£11.37
|Chislehurst
|5th Nov
|5:30pm
|7:30pm
|£13
|Chiswick
|Sold Out
|Crystal Palace
|TBA
|Debden
(Woolston Manor Golf Club)
|4th Nov
|4pm
|7:30pm
|£11
|Dulwich
|5th Nov
|5pm
|7pm
|£11.37
|Eden Park
|5th Nov
|5:30pm
|6:30pm
|£6.50
|Enfield
|4th Nov
|5pm
|tba
|£12 (£10)
|Epsom
(Hook Road Arena)
|5th Nov
|5:30pm
|7:30pm
|£15 (£8)
|Childrens display at 6:30pm
|Hackney
|Cancelled
|Hammersmith
|tba
|Harefield
(Harefield Infant and Junior Schools)
|12th Nov
|5pm
|7pm
|£7
|Harrow
|5th Nov
|Noon
|7:45pm
|£9
|Herne Hill
(Velodrome)
|29th Oct
|5pm
|7pm
|£10
|Bonfire lit at 6:15pm
|Hillingdon
(Oakwood School)
|11th Nov
|tba
|tba
|tba
|Kempton Park
|5th Nov
|5pm
|7:30pm
|£8
|Funfair
|Kingston
(Kingsmeadow Stadium)
|4th Nov
|tba
|tba
|tba
|Morden Park
|5th Nov
|5:15pm
|8:30pm
|£10.70
|Funfair, and low noise display at 6:45pm
|Mortlake
(Richmond Park school)
|5th Nov
|6pm
|7:30pm
|£10
|Muswell Hill
(Fortismere School)
|3rd Nov
|5pm
|7:30pm
|£8 (£5.98)
|Funfair
|Richmond
(Athletic Ground)
|6th Nov
|4:30pm
|7pm
|£11
|Funfair
|Romford
(Barley Lane primary school)
|5th Nov
|6pm
|7:30pm
|£8
|Shepperton
(Saxon Primary School)
|4th Nov
|5:30pm
|7:30pm
|£7.06
|Funfair
|Southgate
(Walker Ground)
|5th Nov
|5pm
|7:30pm
|£9
|Funfair
|Southwark
|Cancelled
|Sunbury on Thames
(London Irish Rugby Club)
|29th Oct
|5:30pm
|6:30pm
|£8.50
|Designed for families with young children
|Teddington
(Collis Primary school)
|5th Nov
|4:30pm
|6:30pm
|£10
|Teddington
(Anglers pub)
|6th Nov
|5:30pm
|8pm
|£5
|Tower Hamlets
|tba
|Wanstead / Redbridge
(Eton Manor RFC)
|6th Nov
|3pm
|7pm
|£9.21
|Clubhouse BBQ at 4pm
|Newham Royal Docks (formerly Wanstead Flats)
|tba
|Walton-on-Thames
(Esher Rubgy Club)
|4th Nov
|5pm
|8pm
|£10
|Funfair
|Warlingham
(John Fisher Sports Club)
|5th Nov
|5pm
|8:15pm
|£9.22
|Laser show at 7:45pm
|Watford
(Cassiobury Park)
|6th Nov
|6pm
|7:30pm
|Free
|Funfair
|Welling
(Danson Park)
|5th Nov
|5pm
|8pm
|£11.25
|Childrens funfair
|West Wickham
|5th Nov
|5:30pm
|6:30pm
|£6.50
|Wimbledon Park
|4th Nov
|5:15pm
|8:30pm
|£10.70
|Funfair, and low noise display at 6:45pm
|Woodford
|
4th Nov
|6pm
|8pm
|£10
No display in Waltham Forest again.