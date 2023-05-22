There’s a chance next weekend to climb up a church tower that’s not usually open to the public.

The church of St Mary’s is in Hampton, a short walk or bus ride from Hampton Court Palace, and is a classic early Victorian church with a tall square tower and belfry at one end.

The church is close to the river and there are not a lot of tall buildings around, so the views, should be quite good from the top.

The tours take place on Saturday 3rd June and need to be booked in advance from here, and are free, but with a suggested donation of £10, or £20 if you want to attend the sunset tour.

The church is a short walk from Hampton station or a bus ride from Hampton Court station — both have South Western Railway trains roughly every half-hour

As it happens, just across the road from Garrick’s Temple, but sorry, the temple is closed on the day of the church tower tours, so you’ll have to come back another day for that.