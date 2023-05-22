Published by By Ian Mansfield Churches No Comments ↓

There’s a chance next weekend to climb up a church tower that’s not usually open to the public.

The church of St Mary’s is in Hampton, a short walk or bus ride from Hampton Court Palace, and is a classic early Victorian church with a tall square tower and belfry at one end.

The church is close to the river and there are not a lot of tall buildings around, so the views, should be quite good from the top.

The tours take place on Saturday 3rd June and need to be booked in advance from here, and are free, but with a suggested donation of £10, or £20 if you want to attend the sunset tour.

The church is a short walk from Hampton station or a bus ride from Hampton Court station — both have South Western Railway trains roughly every half-hour

As it happens, just across the road from Garrick’s Temple, but sorry, the temple is closed on the day of the church tower tours, so you’ll have to come back another day for that.

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> Churches