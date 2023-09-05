A shop on Carnaby Street has been covered with dayglo lettering in a new art installation by the artist Kris Andrew Small.

The Sydney based artist creates abstract, energetic and flamboyant pieces using photo-based collage, texture and typography – so the old shop has been filled with big bold lettering and messages. The walls, the floors, but not the ceiling, are an explosion of textual colour.

We’re told that the installation is ” centred around the message of ‘Be Human’ encouraging visitors to experience life in all its colours and potential.”

It’s a small space, and yes, kinda nice to look at for a few minutes if you’re in the area. Alas, not many people seemed to be going in on my visit, possibly assuming from a quick glance outside it’s just yet another sports-fashion shop of which the area isn’t exactly lacking.

You can find it at 57 Carnaby Street, which is at the southern end of the street, on the corner with Beak Street. It’ll be there until 27th September 2023 and is free to visit.

Opening hours: 11am – 7pm Mon-Sat and 12pm-6pm on Sunday.

