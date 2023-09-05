A labyrinth will be installed inside St. Paul’s Cathedral right under the dome in October, and you are invited to walk along its path to the heart of the Labyrinth.

Labyrinths, minotaurs and David Bowie excepted, are also tools of religious and mindfulness, with labyrinths created as turf mazes at a number of Cathedrals. Walking the path was said to be an allusion to following a pilgrim’s passage to the Holy Land.

Can’t get to Jerusalem? Walk around this turf maze in the cathedral garden instead.

In recent years, there has been a resurgence of interest in labyrinths and a revival in labyrinth building, not just religious but secular as well. London Underground has a labyrinth in almost all of their tube stations, as a work of art by Mark Wallinger.

Next month, a large labyrinth will be laid out inside St. Paul’s Cathedral for you to walk along one evening after the cathedral has closed to the public. You can treat it as an experience, or just a chance to let go of concerns one evening in an empty cathedral as you walk the path.

The event takes place on Tuesday 10th October, and tickets will go on sale at 8am on Tuesday 12th September from here.

The last time they did this, tickets sold out very quickly.

You will receive a short written explanation about labyrinths and suggestions for how to make the most of your experience. Staff will be available to help you and answer any questions.

When you register you will be asked to choose which timed slot you would like to attend – this is the time that you will be able to walk the Labyrinth but you will be able to enter the Cathedral at 4.45pm for the 5pm Evensong, or at any time after 6.10pm.

Your ticket will allow you into the Cathedral to walk the Labyrinth and explore the Nave and Transepts but the rest of the Cathedral will be closed so it doesn’t allow you access to the Galleries.