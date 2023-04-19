A last-mile cargo bike delivery hub has been opened in Pimlico in a trial to see if it reduces the number of vehicles on the local streets.

The logistics hub is an idea that’s gaining popularity, especially with the increase in home shopping that’s led to a rise in vehicles driving door to door to drop off parcels. The idea is that deliveries are taken by van to the hub, and then delivered to the destination in electric cargo bikes.

The logistics hub has been set up by Westminster City Council in partnership with Cross River Partnership (CRP) and is based in the Q-Park car park just around the corner from Victoria coach station.

The micro-hub will act as a step for consolidating deliveries, bulk-buying, and a place to sort deliveries, and it’s estimated that cargo e-bikes will deliver about 2,000 parcels a day.

Delivery Mates, the company appointed to run the hub, will receive goods on electric vehicles at the micro logistics hub and then deliver them on electric cargo bikes to the local area. Delivery Mates operate five existing hubs in London, and have also agreed to share data and insights, such as the number of parcel collections and deliveries it handles during the trial.

Susannah Wilks, Director, Cross River Partnership, said: “CRP is delighted to deliver this 6-month micro logistics hub trial with Westminster City Council, Infinium Logistics and Delivery Mates. This forms part of the Defra-funded Clean Air Logistics for London programme and aims to better air quality across the City of Westminster.”

The project is part of the DEFRA-funded Clean Air Logistics for London (CALL) programme, which aims to move more freight into London via river rather than road, supported by zero emission delivery methods and micro logistics hubs in Central London.

The hub is a fenced-off 750 sq ft Infinium Logistics Hyperlocal Logistics Hub within an underutilised section of Q-Park Pimlico on Cumberland Street.