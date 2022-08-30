A chance to step into a medieval monastery near the Barbican on a Friday evening for a guided tour by flickering candlelight. The Charterhouse has long been hidden from the outside world by a high wall, but a few years ago, the people who still live there started offering tours, and then a museum was opened, and now the tours are a regular event.

Now they also offer evening tours that will take you around the main buildings, a glass of wine in hand, with the tour guide showing you the sights by candlelight.

The tours take in the recently restored Great Chamber, and its other rooms and buildings which tell the story of many significant moments in history.

The tours cost £20 per person and run twice a month from October to March, and tickets can be reserved from here.

Doors will open at 6pm, and drinks will be available to purchase from the bar before your 60 minute tour. The Great Chamber and bar will remain open until 8pm.