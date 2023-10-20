The London to Essex train operator, c2c has confirmed that it will be able to offer London-style contactless payments in all its stations by the end of this year.

Contactless pay as you go “tap in and tap out” is already accepted at c2c stations in the London pay as you go area – as far east as Upminster and Grays, and the remaining 15 c2c stations will be added by the end of this year. It’s all part of a Department for Transport (DfT) funded scheme to expand the London style contactless payment system outside London to the broader southeast of England.

In total, around 200 stations will get the contactless payment option, with 53 stations due to go live this year. Train operator c2c has confirmed that its upgrade is close to completion.

c2c Managing Director, Rob Mullen, said: Rob added: “We know that customers have recently experienced issues with the c2c app, purchasing smartcards and at our ticket machines, and while we have worked hard to fix these issues as quickly as possible, we know this isn’t good enough. Ensuring we have a reliable retail offering is of utmost importance, and as part of our ongoing commitment to making c2c a more attractive and comfortable railway for all, I believe that the introduction of contactless pay as you go across our entire network – giving customers greater choice, flexibility and simple and easy to understand ticketing and payment options – will make travelling with c2c better and easier than ever before.”

The £20 million rollout is being funded by the DfT and carried out by TfL with the provision of in-station validation equipment carried out by Cubic Transportation Systems, who already provide the same kit to TfL.

Besides c2c, the other participating train operating companies are Southeastern, South Western Railway, London Northwestern, and Chiltern.

Full list of stations that will have Pay As You Go technology by the end of this year:

  1. Apsley
  2. Ashford (Surrey)
  3. Basildon
  4. Bat & Ball
  5. Beaconsfield
  6. Benfleet
  7. Berkhamsted
  8. Bletchley
  9. Bricket Wood
  10. Chalkwell
  11. Cheddington
  12. Datchet
  13. Denham
  14. Denham Golf Club
  15. Dunton Green
  16. East Tilbury
  17. Egham
  18. Eynsford
  19. Garston
  20. Gerrards Cross
  21. Hemel Hempstead
  22. High Wycombe
  23. How Wood
  24. Kempton Park
  25. Kings Langley
  26. Laindon
  27. Leigh-on-Sea
  28. Leighton Buzzard
  29. Otford
  30. Park Street
  31. Pitsea
  32. Seer Green & Jordans
  33. Sevenoaks
  34. Shepperton
  35. Shoeburyness
  36. Shoreham (Kent)
  37. Southend Central
  38. Southend East
  39. St Albans Abbey
  40. Staines
  41. Stanford-le-Hope
  42. Sunbury
  43. Sunnymeads
  44. Thorpe Bay
  45. Tilbury Town
  46. Tring
  47. Upper Halliford
  48. Virginia Water
  49. Watford North
  50. West Horndon
  51. Westcliff
  52. Windsor & Eton Riverside
  53. Wraysbury
Tagged with:
One comment
  1. Carl Toffle says:
    20 October 2023 at 11:08 pm

    Do we know if the PAYG technology used by Thameslink is somehow different? Just noticed that their stations are excluded from the list, so it’s not really a full list.

    Reply

