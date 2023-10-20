The London to Essex train operator, c2c has confirmed that it will be able to offer London-style contactless payments in all its stations by the end of this year.

Contactless pay as you go “tap in and tap out” is already accepted at c2c stations in the London pay as you go area – as far east as Upminster and Grays, and the remaining 15 c2c stations will be added by the end of this year. It’s all part of a Department for Transport (DfT) funded scheme to expand the London style contactless payment system outside London to the broader southeast of England.

In total, around 200 stations will get the contactless payment option, with 53 stations due to go live this year. Train operator c2c has confirmed that its upgrade is close to completion.

c2c Managing Director, Rob Mullen, said: Rob added: “We know that customers have recently experienced issues with the c2c app, purchasing smartcards and at our ticket machines, and while we have worked hard to fix these issues as quickly as possible, we know this isn’t good enough. Ensuring we have a reliable retail offering is of utmost importance, and as part of our ongoing commitment to making c2c a more attractive and comfortable railway for all, I believe that the introduction of contactless pay as you go across our entire network – giving customers greater choice, flexibility and simple and easy to understand ticketing and payment options – will make travelling with c2c better and easier than ever before.”

The £20 million rollout is being funded by the DfT and carried out by TfL with the provision of in-station validation equipment carried out by Cubic Transportation Systems, who already provide the same kit to TfL.

Besides c2c, the other participating train operating companies are Southeastern, South Western Railway, London Northwestern, and Chiltern.

Full list of stations that will have Pay As You Go technology by the end of this year: