Some of Edward Burtynsky’s already large photos of man’s industrial impact on the earth that have just been on display at the Saatchi can be seen for free even larger at the massive Outernet video screen for a few days.

The preview of the Burtynsky: Extraction / Abstraction exhibition will be at the Outernet next to Tottenham Court Road tube station until Sunday 3rd March.

(c) Outernet

The 11-minute show will be presented several times a day – and according to their website listings, at the following times.

Friday 23rd February 2024

10:10, 10:40, 19:08, 20:09, 22:09, and 23:10

Sunday 25th February 2024

20:09 and 22:09

Monday 26th February 2024

10:10, 10:38, 11:09, 11:37, 18:09, 19:09, 20:08, 21:08, 22:11, and 23:11

Tuesday 27th February 2024

10:08, 11:08, 18:46, 19:46, 20:46, 21:46, and 22:46

Wednesday 28th February 2024

10:08, 11:08, 18:46, 19:46, 20:46, 21:46, and 22:46

The March video times are to be announced.

The Outernet is free to visit.

The main exhibition, Burtynsky: Extraction / Abstraction is at the Saatchi Gallery in Chelsea until 6th May 2024.

Tickets for the Saatchi Gallery exhibition can be booked from here.

  • General Admission: £18
  • Concessions: £10
  • Family (2 adults + 2 children): £46
  • Children under 6 years: Free when accompanied by an adult ticket holder
  • Saatchi Gallery members: Free

There is also a late opening on selected Fridays during the exhibition.

