Nine bronze anthropomorphic sculptures created by British and Australian artists, Gillie and Marc, have appeared on the streets around Knightsbridge as part of a free art trail.

You may have seen them before elsewhere, as Gillie and Marc are if nothing but very prolific and their animals tend to crop up all over the place. This summer their project ‘A Wild Life for Wildlife’ will roam the Brompton Road and King’s Road in partnership with the Zoological Society of London (ZSL).

Taking a seat on a tandem bike in Royal Avenue, joining game of chess or throwing a ball in a pool encourages families to become a part of the journey with endangered animals. It allows them to learn and understand why each of these species is in trouble.

Discover the trail in full:

Royal Avenue – “They were on a wild ride to a safer place with Rabbitwoman and Dogman”

Dovehouse Green -“The white rhino was thinking ahead with Dogman’s encouragement”

Kings Road Curve – “The Grévy’s zebra was on the move to safer ground with Rabbitwoman and Dogman”

The Lanesborough – “The giant tortoise and Rabbitwoman loved the sound of the wild”

Outside Stepevi, 282 Kings Road – “The Masai giraffe would stick his neck out with Rabbitwoman’s help”

Entrance to Timothy Oulton and Bluebird – “The eastern lowland gorilla only shoots photos with Dogman”

Outside Zara and Harrods in Hans Crescent – “The polar bear and Dogman wanted everyone to stay cool”

Outside the Everyman Cinema – “The hippo was hungry to try new things with Rabbitwoman”

Outside Knightsbridge tube station, near EL&N and Harrods – “Dogman and Rabbitwoman”