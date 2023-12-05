London’s newest railway station will open on Sunday 10th December, with the first train scheduled to arrive at Brent Cross West just before 7am.

According to a number of online journey planners, the first two trains to arrive will be from central London arriving at 6:47am, and from the north arriving at 6:58am.

Although those are the times for the first trains for the die-hard fans, there will be opening day celebrations at a more sensible hour for everyone else.

From around 10am, activities include multiple free workshops for drawing, storytelling, biscuit decorating, postcard and bookmarks making, and more. Exhibition boards will be displayed in the station, showing the history of the area and the making of the new station.

You will also have the chance to see the community artwork created by local artist Elisa Cantarelli, and over at the eastern entrance, you will be able to see the architectural panel designed by Giles Round.

There will be snacks and bites provided by local retailers for you to grab throughout the day, and coffee from Cricklewood Coffee Roasters.

Brent Cross West, with four platforms, sits between Cricklewood and Hendon stations, and the expected service will include all Luton and St Albans stopping services. This gives a frequency of 6 trains per hour in each direction off-peak, increasing to 8 in the peak.

The expected off-peak service upon opening is:

2 tph to Luton

2 tph to Rainham

4 tph to St Albans City

2 tph to Sutton via Wimbledon

2 tph to Sutton via Mitcham Junction

In the peak hours, additional trains will run between Luton and Orpington.

The station is part of a wider regeneration of the area, which will see the shopping centre being doubled in size, plus around 7,400 additional homes being built on the land around the area, which is currently a mix of light industrial and residential.

The station will also connect the areas of Brent and Barnet via a new overbridge, which will be free to access 24/7. A 150-year landmark, the overbridge will provide the first pedestrian access across this stretch of the Midland Main Line since it was first built in the 19th century.

If it goes ahead, the station can also accommodate the planned West London Orbital (WLO) railway.