The annual chance to peer inside other people’s buildings has confirmed when bookings will open for the general public.

This autumn, Open House Festival 2024 (nee London Open House Weekend) will run for just over a week, from Saturday 14th to Sunday 22nd September and will feature hundreds of free open days and tours across the whole of Greater London.

The vast majority of buildings will be open to just wander in on the day, but the very best selection from the buffet always requires booking in advance.

Candidly, in recent years, it’s sometimes been a struggle to know when bookings will open, but they’ve confirmed that it will be at midday on Wednesday 21st August 2024 — so that’s the lunchtime to block out in your diary and make sure you’re free to grab the best tours.

For building owners, there’s now a call for participants to join in, and the application details are here.

Key dates:

1st July 2024 – Call for applications closes

18th July – Programme launch on the Open House website

21st August – Bookings open at midday

14 th- to 22nd September 2024 – Open House Festival 2024

If you want to be a volunteer helper during the festival – then you can read more about that here.