The London Festival of Architecture returns next month, and there are a number of interesting buildings that will be open for tours to see inside.

The festival has been running for many years, and although this year it’s mainly talks and tours, there’s a lot of them to pick from. However, the chance to get inside some interesting buildings is always exciting, so a trawl of their 12 pages of listings has found the following:

UK Supreme Court

Thursday 1st June 11am to 12pm

Come and visit the highest court in the land. Your tour will be led by an experienced guide who will show you our stunning neo-gothic, grade II listed building. Discover a collection of original stained glass, art works and sculpture, three unique courtrooms and our splendid law library.

(nb, they used to offer regular tours, but not at the moment)

Mansion House

Monday 5th June 11am to 12pm

A guided tour of the richly decorated interior of the Lord Mayor of London’s home.

(nb, this tour is free, but they also offer regular paid tours on Tuesdays)

Findalater’s Corner

Thursday 8th June 5pm to 6pm

Friday 9th June 5pm to 6pm

In 2022 The Arch Company funded the revival of four derelict arches that comprise the ’London Bridge Island’ under the railway viaduct beside Southwark Cathedral and Borough Market.

Hear about this remarkable site from Benedict O’Looney, the project architect and a local Southwark campaigner for conservation, with a particularly passion for railway heritage.

Boston Manor House

Saturday 10th June 12pm to 2pm

Come and discover this hidden gem of a historical house, located in Boston Manor Park. Recently reopened after a five-year long restoration process which uncovered layers of wallpaper, fabric hangings and other once-lost historical details, the house is now a community asset and open to the public.

Brunel’s Water Tower: Tour & VR Experience

Saturday 10th June 11am to 4pm

Sunday 11th June 11am to 4pm

Don a hard hat and hi-viz to step inside the remains of Brunel’s South Water Tower Base on a guided tour. You will then be invited into the Museum to see the Tower rebuilt before you eyes in virtual reality.

Lambeth Town Hall

Sunday 18th June 2pm to 3:30pm

Lambeth Town Hall was recently refurbished internally opening up a lot of unusued space and a new rear extension. This tour will show you around.

