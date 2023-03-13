Avanti West Coast is trialling a new type of train ticket aimed at people who can be more flexible with their journeys.

The trial lets people buy tickets at a discount and set the date of travel and also if they want morning, afternoon or evening — but not the specific time of the journey. The day before they travel, Avanti West Coast notifies the customer what time the train will depart.

The offer is aimed at people who have to travel on a set date, but are less worried about when they arrive at their destination — such as people arriving the day before an event.

Superfare tickets are available for single journeys between London and Birmingham, Liverpool, Preston, as well as Manchester Piccadilly. Prices are set at fixed amounts with one-way fares costing between £12 and £22.

The ticket offer includes a seat reservation and is available for standard class only.

The number of tickets available on a route each day will vary and bookings can be made at least seven days and up to 21 days before travel. However, the tickets cannot be refunded or changed once you buy them, and you have to travel on the specific train service that they allocate to you.

Although the headline savings can be good, it’s worth checking standard travel websites as well — for example, plucking a random journey — London to Birmingham on 3rd April — that costs £12 with Avanti Superfare, but I am able to get the same trip without the Superfare ticket restrictions for £14 from Chiltern Railways, and if journey time isn’t an issue, for just £8 from West Midlands Trains.

Sarah Copley, Executive Director for Commercial, said: “Superfare tickets are aimed at customers who can be more flexible with their journeys. Not only does it provide a cheaper option, but it’s also quick and easy. Customers pick their date and time of day. Then, 24 hours before their journey, we match them to an empty seat and give them their departure time and reservation.”

