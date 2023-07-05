If you’ve ever wanted to own your own piece of a vintage funfair, then this is your chance as there will be an open day at Carters Funfair at their base near Maidenhead, and an auction of much of their surplus equipment. Carters used to be a travelling vintage funfair, but is now in retirement, looking for a new owner, but has a lot of now unnecessary kit.

There’s a lot of ordinary clutter that needs to be cleared out, from old tools and furniture to lighting rigs and surplus fittings. However, there’s a lot of funfair ephemera to collect.

Huge numbers of old hand-painted signs are being sold off, and maybe some of you would fancy the panels and doors from the Train Ride.

A dobby horse and other creatures from the vintage carousel, or maybe you want to own your own dodgem car? There are quite a few topical portraits, including Stephen Fry, Johnathon Ross, or Boris Johnson, alongside some film props, including one from Paddington 2.

In total, the auction has 347 lots available including fairground art, vintage signs, dodgem cars, galloper horses and generators. There will also be some rare vintage vehicles including two Scammell lorries, various spare parts and other fairground related equipment.

On Saturday (8th July) is an open day and shop for Carters memorabilia and items including posters, merchandise and staff uniforms.

On Sunday (9th July) will be the auction itself.

Details here.

To get to the open day event, it’s at Carters Yard, White Waltham, Maidenhead, SL6 3JF

About halfway between Maidenhead and Tyford on the Elizabeth line. Sadly, no public transport, so walk/cycle/drive to get there.