Each year, in a ceremony as rich in pomp as it is ancient in history, and in total silence, the new Lord Mayor is sworn into office.

For over 800 years, on Michaelmas Day, the city’s liverymen elect a new Lord Mayor for the year ahead, and a few weeks later the Silent Ceremony takes place.

It’s not absolutely silent, as apart from the occasional muffled cough, or ringing of a mobile phone, the incoming Lord Mayor reads out a vow before signing the book to confirm his (or occasionally, her) office, and to take responsibility for the Mansion House.

There is also a lot of doffing of tricorne hats, bows and presentations. All in silence, except a short declaration of office by the incoming Lord Mayor.

It’s a great piece of theatre.

Tickets for the public to attend are issued by ballot, which has now opened. No rush, as it won’t close until 8th September, and you’ll usually be told later in September if you are attending.

You can enter the ballot here.

The Silent Ceremony this year will take place on Friday 10th November 2023 from 2pm.