Inside the Greek Ambassador’s official London residence is a room preserved for nearly 60 years in memory of the man who once worked there and is now open to the public for the first time.

As it’s housed in the Hellenic Residence, home of the Greek Ambassador, visits are limited to roughly a couple of days a month, and the April dates have now been confirmed.

The exhibition will be open on:

  • Monday 8th April from 5:30pm to 7:30pm and
  • Monday 22nd April from 10am to 12pm

There’s no set time to arrive as you can turn up anytime when it’s open. You can wander around alone, or, more usefully, one of the diplomatic staff will give you a small tour of the exhibition.

Visits are free of charge, but they must be booked in advance from here. You must bring ID with you on the day.

The Hellenic Residence is just behind the former US Embassy building on Upper Brook Street and is a modest walk from Bond Street tube station.

I visited recently, and my visit report is here.

