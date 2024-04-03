There’s expected to be severe disruption to the London Underground on Monday 8th April if a train drivers strike by members of the ASLEF union goes ahead.

Transport for London (TfL) says that it will operate as much of the network as possible, but it is currently expecting that severe disruption will be felt across the network, with little or no service expected on some lines, and Tube services all day on Monday 8 April.

Any London Underground services that do run during the day will not run after 7pm.

Services will also start later than normal on Tuesday 9th April, with a good service expected by mid-morning.

While Londoners will still be able to travel on London Overground, Elizabeth line, DLR, tram services, they may be subject to last-minute changes, and TfL expects these services will be much busier than usual and queuing systems may be in place.

London buses are also expected to operate normally during this planned strike action, but customers should leave more time for their journeys as it is expected that many routes will be extremely busy.

Nick Dent, Director of Customer Operations for London Underground, said: “ASLEF is planning strike action on the London Underground on Monday 8 April and Saturday 4 May. We are encouraging ASLEF to continue engaging with us so the strike action can be avoided. We would like to advise anyone travelling to please check before you travel, expect services to be busy and please allow extra time to complete your journeys.”

There’s also a planned strike on Saturday 4th May with a similar effect as will be experienced this coming Monday. An unrelated strike by station managers is also expected to cause some localised problems on Wednesday 10th April.

There are also planned national rail strikes by the ASLEF union over the next few days. Levels of disruption will vary on each of these days, with no services in some places.

Members of the ASLEF union will walk out on the following days:

Friday 5th April

Avanti West Coast

CrossCountry

East Midlands Railway

West Midlands Trains

Saturday 6th April

Chiltern

GWR

LNER

Northern

TransPennine Trains

Monday 8th April