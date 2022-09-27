Published by By Ian Mansfield London exhibitions No Comments ↓

A number of recently restored photos from the Apollo moon landings have gone on display in the Royal Albert Hall to coincide with the release of a book about the photos and their restoration.

(c) NASA / Andy Saunders

The original NASA photographic film from the Apollo missions is stored in a frozen vault at Johnson Space Center, Houston. It never leaves the building – in fact, the film rarely leaves the freezer. For half a century, almost every image of the Moon landings publicly available was produced from a lower-quality copy of these originals.

However, Andy Saunders, a British author and one of the world’s foremost experts on NASA digital restoration was granted access to the original photos and has been working to restore the photos and also to show them in a level of detail that has never been seen before.

In the exhibition, 50 of the restored photos are on display.

It’s open to anyone attending an event at the Royal Albert Hall until Friday 21st October 2022, but also to the general public on three days between 10am and 4pm.

  • Thursday 29 September
  • Friday 7 October
  • Friday 21 October

This Thursday (29th Sept), Andy Saunders will also be available to sign copies of his book at the exhibition. He’ll be there from 10am to 2pm, and that could be a suggestion if you’re looking for a Christmas present for a science fan.

The book, Apollo Remastered can also be ordered from Amazon, Foyles or Waterstones, or you can buy individual prints from here.

