Rail unions are holding three national rail strikes, leading to substantial disruption on the forthcoming weekends, and also the middle of next week.

All three main rail unions, ASLEF, RMT and TSSA are striking, but on different days, and also with different train companies, so the impact will vary, but this coming Saturday will be the worst when all three unions strike together.

Saturday 1st October – ASLEF, RMT and TSSA

Wednesday 5th October – ASLEF

Thursday 6th October – TSSA

Saturday 8th October – RMT and TSSA

It has been noted that the biggest strike, this Saturday is also the day before the Conservative Party conference opens in Birmingham, where lots of members are expected to need to travel. It’s also the eve of the London Marathon. The second strike on Wednesday coincides with when Conservative Party members are wanting to go home after their conference ends.

In general, apart from the strike action on the day itself, there may be fewer late night trains the day before, and services will also start later on the day after the strike – typically with first trains rarely before 7:30am.

The RMT strikes involve National Rail signal staff, so their impact on the Saturdays is also generally wider than ASLEF or TSSA strikes.

Most of the train companies that can run services will focus staff on the main intercity and priority local routes, but there will be considerable disruption, so people are advised to avoid travelling if possible. If you need to travel, especially long distances, try to ensure you have a reserved seat with your ticket.

Saturday 1st October

Network Rail – RMT

Avanti West Coast – ASLEF, TSSA, RMT

C2C – RMT

Chiltern Railways – ASLEF, RMT

Crosscountry – ASLEF, RMT

Greater Anglia – ASLEF, RMT

Great Northern – RMT

Great Western Railway (GWR) – ASLEF, RMT

Hull Trains – ASLEF

East Midlands Railway – TSSA, RMT

LNER – ASLEF, TSSA, RMT

London Overground – ASLEF

Northern – ASLEF, RMT

SouthEastern – ASLEF, TSSA, RMT

South Western – TSSA, RMT

South Western – TSSA, RMT

Southern – RMT

Transpennine Express – ASLEF, TSSA, RMT

West Midlands Trains – ASLEF, TSSA, RMT

Thameslink – RMT

Wednesday 5th October

Avanti West Coast – ASLEF

Chiltern Railways – ASLEF

CrossCountry – ASLEF, TSSA

Greater Anglia – ASLEF

Great Western Railway – ASLEF

Hull Trains – ASLEF

LNER – ASLEF

London Overground – ASLEF

Northern Trains – ASLEF

Southeastern – ASLEF

TransPennine Express – ASLEF

West Midlands Trains – ASLEF

Thursday 6th October

Great Western Railway (GWR) – TSSA

Saturday 8th October