The BBC’s Antiques Roadshow will be filming an episode in west London in May, and tickets to have your curios assessed are now available. The show will be recorded in the grounds of Pitzhanger Manor and Gallery, a short walk from Ealing Broadway on Sunday 19th May 2024.

If you have an object to be assessed, you need to send them a note about the object and some photos, although you can also apply for free tickets to turn up on the day anyway and see an expert for a valuation.

To submit information about an object – click here

To apply for free tickets to attend – click here

Successful applicants will receive their tickets 4 weeks ahead of the event date. Ahead of the event day they’ll send out a more detailed FAQ document with information about everything to expect at the Antiques Roadshow. The Antiques Roadshow team can only review submissions sent through the ‘Share Your Story’ portal, and cannot review submissions sent by email or post.

The filming venue at Pitzhanger Manor & Gallery is about a 10 to 15 minute walk from Ealing Broadway station for the Central, District and Elizabeth lines.

Be aware that the Elizabeth line is closed early in the morning but will be running by 7:45am, ahead of the gates at Pitzhanger opening at 9am. The other tube lines will be running normally.

The full list of Antiques Roadshow filming locations in 2024: