The ASLEF union has announced there will be a strike by train drivers next month, that will likely see most train services cancelled.

The one-day strike will affect 16 train companies across England on Friday 1st September, but there will also be an overtime ban on the following day, Saturday 2nd September, which will likely severely affect the train company’s ability to restore services following the strike.

The Saturday disruption will also be magnified by an RMT strike on the same day.

So the likely effect is hardly any trains for two days.

The 16 companies affected include:

Avanti West Coast

Chiltern Railways

c2c

CrossCountry

East Midlands Railway

Gatwick Express

Greater Anglia

Great Northern

Great Western Railway

Island Line

LNER

Northern Trains

Southeastern

Southern

South Western Railway

Thameslink

TransPennine Express

West Midlands Trains.

Mick Whelan, ASLEF’s general secretary, said: “We don’t want to take this action but the train companies, and the government which stands behind them, have forced us into this place because they refuse to sit down and talk to us and have not made a fair and sensible pay offer to train drivers who have not had one for four years – since 2019 – while prices have soared in that time by more than 12%.”

“The government appears happy to let passengers – and businesses – suffer in the mistaken belief that they can bully us into submission. They don’t care about passengers – or Britain’s railway – but they will not break us.”

Ticketing and refund information

Customers with Advance, Anytime or Off-Peak tickets for travel on a strike day can instead use their ticket on an alternative date: If the ticket is for a journey that includes the London Underground, it will not be valid on London Underground services on an alternative date.

Passengers with Advance tickets can be refunded fee-free if the train that the ticket is booked for is cancelled, delayed or rescheduled.

If the Advance ticket is for a train scheduled for a strike day, but it is not cancelled, delayed or rescheduled, and a customer prefers not to travel, they should contact their ticket retailer.

Customers with 2 x Advance tickets (an outbound and a return), to be used as a return journey, may be able to get a fee-free refund or change of journey for any unused legs/tickets, if either of the legs is scheduled for a strike day. Customers should check with their ticket retailer.

Season Ticket holders (flexi, monthly or longer) who cannot travel, can claim 100% compensation through Delay Repay for the strike dates.

Weekly season ticket holders can claim Delay Repay if their train is delayed or cancelled on the day.

In the event of a Do Not Travel message:

Operators will contact customers with assistance booked for affected services (such as those cancelled)