Published by By Ian Mansfield London exhibitions No Comments ↓

There’s a long swirl of road signs filling the courtyard at Somerset House at the moment, as an art installation by Jitish Kallat.

Ranging from the signs you expect for the local attractions and distances to service stations, they get increasingly surreal with signs out to the farthest reaches of the universe. Whorled (Here After Here After Here) is conceived as a seismic ripple or a galactic whorl, aligned to the Earth’s cardinal north-south directions and spiralling outwards from the centre of the Somerset House courtyard.

You don’t just look at the spiral, but walk through the 168 metre long spiral arms to the centre, as a form of a circular labyrinth.

As you walk through the scrolls, the road signs indicate the distance from Somerset House to over 300 locations across the planet and beyond, pointing to celestial bodies, such as the Moon, Mars, and distant stars in the Milky Way.

It’s kinda fun to wander through the spirals, a sort of celestial mediation not unlike the labyrinths installed in churches, but this time formed from motorway style road signs.

The installation, Whorled (Here After Here After Here) is at Somerset House until 23rd April 2023.

It’s free to visit.

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> London exhibitions