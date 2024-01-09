Sea-faring leviathans will be visiting central London this summer, giving us landlubbers a chance to see them up close from the riverside.

Most cruise ships stop at the London Cruise Terminal in Tilbury, but some will come further upriver, stopping at either Greenwich or passing through Tower Bridge to spend time in the centre of London.

The ships arriving closer to town also give bystanders the excitement of seeing Tower Bridge open and a larger than usual boat passing through.

The arrival dates are below – times of arrival and departure dates are usually confirmed a few days beforehand, so keep an eye on the events calendar for details. Data from the Port of London Authority, and naturally, details can be amended by the cruise ship operator.

Subject to last minute changes and the like, the currently known dates of cruise ship arrivals are:

April 2024 Fri 5th Apr 2024 Silver Endeavour Greenwich Tue 30th Apr 2024 Viking Saturn Greenwich May 2024 Sun 5th May 2024 Viking Sky Greenwich Wed 8th May 2024 Viking Neptune Greenwich Fri 10th May 2024 Le Champlin Tower Bridge Sun 12th May 2024 Seabourn Venture Greenwich Wed 15th May 2024 World Navigator Tower Bridge Wed 15th May 2024 World Navigator Tower Bridge Tue 21st May 2024 Le Dumont-d’Urville Tower Bridge Tue 28th May 2024 Viking Saturn Greenwich Thu 30th May 2024 Silver Wind Tower Bridge June 2024 Sun 9th Jun 2024 World Voyager Tower Bridge Tue 11th Jun 2024 Hamburg Tower Bridge Thu 13th Jun 2024 Viking Venus Greenwich Sat 15th Jun 2024 Star Legend Tower Bridge Tue 25h Jun 2024 Viking Saturn Greenwich Thu 27th Jun 2024 Hamburg Tower Bridge Sun 30th Jun 2024 Viking Sky Greenwich July 2024 Wed 3rd Jul 2024 Viking Neptune Greenwich Sun 14th Jul 2024 Seabourn Quest Greenwich Tue 23rd Jul 2024 Viking Saturn Greenwich Sun 28th Jul 2024 Viking Sky Greenwich August 2024 Sat 24th Aug 2024 Europa Greenwich Wed 28th Aug 2024 Viking Neptune Greenwich September 2024 Sun 1st Sep 2024 Viking Venus Greenwich Thu 26th Sep 2024 Hanseatic Nature Tower Bridge October 2024 Tue 1st Oct 2024 World Voyager Tower Bridge Tue 08th Oct 2024 Hamburg Tower Bridge Tue 08th Oct 2024 Hanseatic Spirit Tower Bridge

Many other interesting boats also arrive in London, but the list only covers cruise ships – I flag up others as and when I know about them.