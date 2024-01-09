Sea-faring leviathans will be visiting central London this summer, giving us landlubbers a chance to see them up close from the riverside.

Viking Star visiting Greenwich (c) ianVisits

Most cruise ships stop at the London Cruise Terminal in Tilbury, but some will come further upriver, stopping at either Greenwich or passing through Tower Bridge to spend time in the centre of London.

The ships arriving closer to town also give bystanders the excitement of seeing Tower Bridge open and a larger than usual boat passing through.

The arrival dates are below – times of arrival and departure dates are usually confirmed a few days beforehand, so keep an eye on the events calendar for details. Data from the Port of London Authority, and naturally, details can be amended by the cruise ship operator.

Subject to last minute changes and the like, the currently known dates of cruise ship arrivals are:

April 2024
Fri 5th Apr 2024 Silver Endeavour Greenwich
Tue 30th Apr 2024 Viking Saturn Greenwich
May 2024
Sun 5th May 2024 Viking Sky Greenwich
Wed 8th May 2024 Viking Neptune Greenwich
Fri 10th May 2024 Le Champlin Tower Bridge
Sun 12th May 2024 Seabourn Venture Greenwich
Wed 15th May 2024 World Navigator Tower Bridge
Wed 15th May 2024 World Navigator Tower Bridge
Tue 21st May 2024 Le Dumont-d’Urville Tower Bridge
Tue 28th May 2024 Viking Saturn Greenwich
Thu 30th May 2024 Silver Wind Tower Bridge
June 2024
Sun 9th Jun 2024 World Voyager Tower Bridge
Tue 11th Jun 2024 Hamburg Tower Bridge
Thu 13th Jun 2024 Viking Venus Greenwich
Sat 15th Jun 2024 Star Legend Tower Bridge
Tue 25h Jun 2024 Viking Saturn Greenwich
Thu 27th Jun 2024 Hamburg Tower Bridge
Sun 30th Jun 2024 Viking Sky Greenwich
July 2024
Wed 3rd Jul 2024 Viking Neptune Greenwich
Sun 14th Jul 2024 Seabourn Quest Greenwich
Tue 23rd Jul 2024 Viking Saturn Greenwich
Sun 28th Jul 2024 Viking Sky Greenwich
August 2024
Sat 24th Aug 2024 Europa Greenwich
Wed 28th Aug 2024 Viking Neptune Greenwich
September 2024
Sun 1st Sep 2024 Viking Venus Greenwich
Thu 26th Sep 2024 Hanseatic Nature Tower Bridge
October 2024
Tue 1st Oct 2024 World Voyager Tower Bridge
Tue 08th Oct 2024 Hamburg Tower Bridge
Tue 08th Oct 2024 Hanseatic Spirit Tower Bridge

Many other interesting boats also arrive in London, but the list only covers cruise ships – I flag up others as and when I know about them.

One comment
  1. Peter Gresswell says:
    9 January 2024 at 8:24 pm

    There’s nothing to be happy about these ugly environmental disasters cluttering up the Thames. They are not welcome.

    Reply

