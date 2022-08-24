A model of a London Underground station made from LEGO could be on sale, but only if it gets enough votes from the LEGO Ideas site. People are able to submit ideas for new kits to go on sale, and if they get enough votes, then they get sent for consideration by the product team.

And this is a LEGO tube station with working escalators!

Designed by a prolific 15-year old LEGO designer, the model was inspired following a recent visit to London, and they’ve come up with a station, loosely based on Gloucester Road tube station.

One of the elements that makes this station model stand out from the rest is that the design puts the station building at an angle to the pavement. For a LEGO kit, this is a bit of a challenge and gives the overall model a more dynamic appearance compared to a station that’s face on.

The escalator actually works – so turn the crank and the escalators will move the Minifigures up and down.

There is an underground train in the kit, although there have been previous attempts to persuade LEGO to sell tube trains, and the London Toy Company has plans for a LEGO-compatible train kit.

Although only loosely based on the real Gloucester Road station, what’s been built is close enough that it’s going to make people do a double-take when they see it. They may even wonder if the real station actually has escalators they hadn’t noticed before. The Minifigures even come with their own little oyster cards, and yes, the timetable on the wall has the correct line colours for the services that call at the real Gloucester Road station.

You can vote to support the LEGO project here.