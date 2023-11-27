Eight weeks of art and events are coming to Waterloo railway station – hosted in The Sidings, the shopping centre built underneath the platforms.

The On the Side exhibition opens to the public this Saturday (2nd Dec) and will run until 28th January, and the artworks will be open daily to the public to view in person from noon to 8pm.

Amongst others, it will feature works by the painting pig, Pigcasso, professional doodle artist Frankie Curtis and sneaker artist Stella Stockbridge. Alongside the exhibition, Martin Grix will also be showing his Beyond the Streets exhibition of toy graffiti subway carriages, Apples and Snakes will be championing poets and poetry in performance over the course of the exhibition, and VIP Graffiti will be providing two mannequins for people to tag as part of the creative interaction at the event.

Seven weekly guest exhibitions will also be featured throughout the On the Side two-month programme.

Week 1 – 2nd to 8th December

MAX THE VIRUS paintings will complement the artworks on show with Leake Street Galleries with the red, black and white colour theme. Halfway through the week the artist will also be doing a large-scale mural in Leake Street which will incorporate his Artist in Residence work.

Week 2 – 10th to 16th December

WOM Christmas Pop Up Christmas Market

Week 3 – 17th to 24th December

Pigcasso, rescued from the brink of slaughter in 2016, wields the brush with her snout to create mesmerising masterpieces. The exhibition will also feature a film showcasing Pigcasso’s extraordinary painting process.

Week 4 – 2nd to 8th January

Murwalls, the street art collective, will be displaying its graffiti art, featuring limited edition prints and canvases. This will incorporate an exclusive collection that encapsulates their artistic essence and include works by Care Bear, Transformers, Count Duckula and Danger Mouse.

Week 5 – 9th to 15th January

The Art House Project will run a pop-up shop featuring art, T-shirts and small decorative art items, with a paint jam scheduled for Leake Street Arches on 13 January consisting of music and immersive visuals provided by E-Kay and friends.

Week 6 – 16th to 22nd January

The Bickerton Grace Gallery will be showcasing the works of eight up-and-coming London-based artists it has supported through its programme of collaborative exhibitions. These include Oana, a Romanian-born painter and Eddie Wells, who used the London landscape as well as street signs to create masterpieces.

Week 7 – 23rd to 28th January

The final exhibition will come from Blossom House School, the independent school for pupils with speech, language and communication needs, showcasing an art installation integrating and celebrating elements of its pupils’ mural work after a programme of immersive graffiti workshops from Marc Craig.