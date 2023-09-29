Hello,

I’ve been contacted a few times recently about the sharp decline in descriptive images on the events listings. A picture really helps to show what an event will be like, and people are asking why there’s been a decline in them — however, a problem has arisen over the past year.

Copyright trolls.

I’ve been walloped recently by a cluster of start-up companies that scan websites looking for photo infringements.

If I’ve made the mistake myself, then I put my hands up, guilty m’lord.

However, the vast majority of my “fines” have been because an event venue has used or supplied an image to me, and they either didn’t have permission themselves, or the license they paid for didn’t allow them to use the photo to promote their event on other websites.

As the publisher, I am held to be liable, even when the photo supplier made the mistake.

Legally, I could go back to the venue and tell them to refund the often circa £400 per incident, but most are charities, so I have been sucking up the cost as it just feels wrong to expect small charities to cover the costs they have unwittingly dumped on me, and can ill afford

However, with bills that have reached the thousands over the past few months alone, the only solution is not to use images on events unless I am convinced the venue has a license to use them. Expecting a small organisation to sign consent forms and the like for every single event listing, often where the marketing is done by a part-time person working a couple of days a week… is just not viable.

So, sorry, but I have to reduce the number of header images on events, even though I know how helpful they are.

The events will keep being listed, so you can keep finding wonderful things to do in London, just with fewer photos.

The risks are just too great.

Help support the ianVisits website

Also, for a bit over a decade, ianVisits has been providing news and listings about what’s happening in London.

While advertising revenue contributes to funding the website’s costs, online advertising is a rapidly shrinking option for websites to rely on. That is why I have a facility with DonorBox where you can support the costs of running the website and the time invested in writing and researching news articles.

Whether it’s a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to cover the costs of running the ianVisits website and keeping you regularly topped up with doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what ianVisits does, then please support the website here.

Thank you

