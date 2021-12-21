The UK’s largest tunnel boring machine (TBM) has passed its factory acceptance tests, and will shortly be shipped from the factory in Germany to the UK, to arrive in East London and start digging the Silvertown road tunnel under the Thames.

The Silvertown Tunnel is a new “pay to use” road tunnel being built under the River Thames, linking North Greenwich and Silvertown, and once open, the tolled crossing is aimed at reducing congestion at the Blackwall Tunnel. However, it has been criticised for the risk that improving the road links will attract more road traffic to the area. Mitigating that, the tunnel will have dedicated bus routes using it with the aim of improving cross-river links by public transport with a fleet of electric buses.

To build the £1.2 billion project, in addition to the tunnel approaches on either side of the river, a giant tunnel boring machine is needed to get under the river.

In general, road tunnels are much larger than railway tunnels, and this new TBM’s cutter head has a diameter of 11.9 metres, which compares to 9.1 metres for HS2’s tunnels and 7.1 metres for Crossrail’s tunnels. It also has an exceptionally heavy tunnelling shield, needed to cope with tunnelling under the river. It weighs 1,200 tonnes, compared to 526 tonnes for the heaviest Crossrail tunnelling shield.

The length of the TBM is approximately 82 metres, the bulk of the length being the tunnel segment processor and waste removal, plus space for the miners to work, and rest during their long shifts. Although the Silvertown road tunnel will be twin-bore to allow for traffic in both directions, there’s just one TBM being delivered. It will launch from the north side and head to North Greenwich, where it will be turned around to dig the second tunnel.

Construction work is well underway and site operations have been established on both sides of the river in preparation for the arrival of the TBM. The first pieces have already begun to arrive on-site, keeping to programme for launch in Spring 2022. Due to the extraordinary weight of the components, and the location of the sites, just over half of the equipment arriving at the construction sites will arrive by river barges.

The project will excavate nearly 600,000 tonnes of material to form the tunnel – all of which will be taken away by barges along the river where it will be reused to landscape contaminated land at Ingrebourne for a wildlife reserve and also at Rainham Marshes.

Tunnelling is expected to start next spring, and the tunnel should open in 2025.