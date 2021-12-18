If you fancy a visit to either the Guildhall Art Gallery or to the Roman Amphitheatre, best to do so before Christmas as it’s closing for several months.

They’ve announced that the gallery and amphitheatre, which are in the same building will close from 23rd December until early April 2022 for maintenance work that will see the fire safety system being upgraded. The Gallery will update its hundreds of sprinklers with each of its 250 individual artworks wrapped for protection and moved into specialist storage.

During the closure, a new installation will be put in that will show the inspirations and influences for artists from the 17th to the 19th century, including portraits of writers, actors, composers, and musicians. So this is the last chance to see the gallery with the current display of Victorian artwork, which was installed in 2015. The current Noel Coward exhibtion also closes this week.

Both the art gallery and the amphitheatre are free to visit and are open daily 10:30am-4pm.

You need to book tickets to visit at the moment, from here.

Established in 1886, the Gallery holds works of art dating from 1670 to the present day, including 17th-century portraits, Pre-Raphaelite masterpieces, and an extensive range of paintings documenting London’s history.

The remains of London’s Roman Amphitheatre, which dates from AD70, have been preserved and are in the basement of the art gallery.