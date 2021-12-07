Smithfield meat market has confirmed that the annual Christmas Eve auction won’t be happening this year, due to you know what.
Considering that much of the fun of the event is being part of a tightly packed crowd shouting for attention and waving money as fresh meat and turkeys are flung around — it was unlikely to take place. Smithfields meat market has now confirmed the auction cannot go ahead safely this year. They are hoping that they will be able to hold the auction next year.
It’s been a bit of a tradition for this writer going back the best part of a decade now to turn up, take photos and head home on the tube train with something gigantic under the arm that he later tries to figure out how to cook. Not this year, but…
The man behind the Christmas Eve auction, Greg Lawrence, is a Smithfield trader and Chairman of their Tenants Association — and the pandemic inspired him to set up a home delivery service, so if you still want to get your turkey, sausages and many other meaty goods from the man himself – go here.
And if you fancy an early start, you can still visit the meat market though and go shopping during its normal opening hours.
- Normal opening hours from Midnight to 7am until Friday 10 December
- Monday 13 December to Friday 24 December – Market Open from Midnight to 7am (including Saturdays and Sundays)
- Saturday 25 December – Market Closed
- Sunday 26 December – Market Closed
- Monday 27 December – Market Closed
- Tuesday 28 December – Market Closed
- Wednesday 29 December – Market Open from Midnight to 7am
- Thursday 30 December – Market Open from Midnight to 7am
- Friday 31 December – Market Open from Midnight to 7am
- Saturday 1 January Market Closed
- Sunday 2 January – Market Closed
- Monday 3 January – Market Closed
- From Tuesday 4 January 2022 – Market Opens on weekdays from Midnight to 7am as normal.
