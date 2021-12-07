Smithfield meat market has confirmed that the annual Christmas Eve auction won’t be happening this year, due to you know what.

Considering that much of the fun of the event is being part of a tightly packed crowd shouting for attention and waving money as fresh meat and turkeys are flung around — it was unlikely to take place. Smithfields meat market has now confirmed the auction cannot go ahead safely this year. They are hoping that they will be able to hold the auction next year.

It’s been a bit of a tradition for this writer going back the best part of a decade now to turn up, take photos and head home on the tube train with something gigantic under the arm that he later tries to figure out how to cook. Not this year, but…

The man behind the Christmas Eve auction, Greg Lawrence, is a Smithfield trader and Chairman of their Tenants Association — and the pandemic inspired him to set up a home delivery service, so if you still want to get your turkey, sausages and many other meaty goods from the man himself – go here.

And if you fancy an early start, you can still visit the meat market though and go shopping during its normal opening hours.