Published by By Ian Mansfield London Ticket Alert No Comments ↓

The moat of the Tower of London will be filled with millions of flowers next Summer, for a floral display celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. While visible from all around the Tower, there will also be a walking route in the moat through the flower meadows, and tickets to get into the moat go on sale next week.

Test planting this summer (c) HRP

To prepare for the Summer event, next spring, some 20 million seeds will be sown in the Tower’s moat, and they’ve been chosen to create a changing floral display between June and September 2022.

Although a temporary display, it will also be the first stage of a permanent transformation of the famous moat into a new natural landscape in the heart of London. When the ‘Superbloom’ display ends in September 2022, the new natural landscape created to support it will remain in the moat as a permanent Jubilee legacy.

Historic Royal Palaces also plans to host smaller floral displays across its other sites – including at Hampton Court Palace, Kensington Palace and Hillsborough Castle, to mark the Platinum Jubilee.

The Superbloom will be seeded in March 2022 and open in June 2022, but work to prepare for its installation has already begun this Autumn.

Tickets to walk through the moat will be released on Monday 6th December from here.

There’s also a related school project to encourage schools to create their own floral displays – details here. There’s also a call for volunteers to help out during the event, and you can register for that here.

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for just over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, but doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether its a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what your read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> London Ticket Alert