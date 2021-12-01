The moat of the Tower of London will be filled with millions of flowers next Summer, for a floral display celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. While visible from all around the Tower, there will also be a walking route in the moat through the flower meadows, and tickets to get into the moat go on sale next week.

To prepare for the Summer event, next spring, some 20 million seeds will be sown in the Tower’s moat, and they’ve been chosen to create a changing floral display between June and September 2022.

Although a temporary display, it will also be the first stage of a permanent transformation of the famous moat into a new natural landscape in the heart of London. When the ‘Superbloom’ display ends in September 2022, the new natural landscape created to support it will remain in the moat as a permanent Jubilee legacy.

Historic Royal Palaces also plans to host smaller floral displays across its other sites – including at Hampton Court Palace, Kensington Palace and Hillsborough Castle, to mark the Platinum Jubilee.

The Superbloom will be seeded in March 2022 and open in June 2022, but work to prepare for its installation has already begun this Autumn.

Tickets to walk through the moat will be released on Monday 6th December from here.

There’s also a related school project to encourage schools to create their own floral displays – details here. There’s also a call for volunteers to help out during the event, and you can register for that here.