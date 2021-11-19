Plans for a tall office block to be built on the site of the Vinegar Yard market next to London Bridge station have been amended following consultation.

The tower is aimed at being part of the Life Science & Innovation District around London Bridge being promoted by Guys Hospital and the local councils, and the upper levels are expected to be mainly leased to medical research.

The lower floors are to be the usual retail and cafe mix, but plans for an underground music venue has been cancelled following feedback from local residents concerned about noise.

Balancing that though, an old warehouse building at the back of the site will be retained and turned into a multipurpose venue. Sitting next to the Horseshoe Inn pub means it will probably face fewer problems with noise complaints. An advantage of removing the music venue basement, which would have stretched under the pavement, is that they can plant larger trees on the corner of the site where the music venue would have gone.

Some modest design changes are proposed to the main tower with additional planting on side balconies, and some commercial changes have also been proposed such as offering affordable workspace to local businesses.

The plans will however eventually see the market and food stalls at Vinegar Yard closing. They were always intended to be a temporary feature of the area, although having been there for more years than originally intended, they feel more permanent now.

It will also mean the end for the train carriage being attacked by giant ants.