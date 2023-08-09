If you’ve ever fancied seeing your face blown up to a huge scale and shown on the Piccadilly Circus lights, then all you need to take a photo and send it to them.
(c) Art of London
As part of an art exhibition being shown on the big screen and also at the National Portrait Gallery which will show some 300 celebrities on the screen from the middle of September to the middle of October.
It’s part of a project about mental health, as photos of celebrities is supposed to encourage us to close our eyes and think calming thoughts. I guess that’s dependent on which celeb is on the screen at the moment you look up.
Anyway, if you want to upload a photo of yourself, to be shown on the big screen on 10th October 2023, go here.
In the meantime, enjoy this reminder of when phones started being able to send photos…
