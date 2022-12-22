There’s a winter sale on tickets to London theatre shows, with offers ranging from exclusive prices to substantial discounts.

From pantos over Christmas to long running regulars, the discounts are valid for bookings before 8th January.

Nutcracker

The Christmas-card perfect Nutcracker offers the ultimate festive experience.

Half price tickets from £25 during the first week in January, with savings of up to £57 on seats.

£54 tickets available for £25

£66 tickets available for £35

Details

Circus 1903

Roll up! Big top thrills and daredevil entertainment await you in London this Christmas!

Tickets from £24, but good savings on the £36 seats which are on sale for just £25.

Details

Jack and the Beanstalk

The star-studded London Palladium Pantomime returns this Christmas.

Tickets from £20 on select dates in January – with savings of up to £58.

£35 tickets available for £20

£60 tickets available for £35

Details

Mother Goose

Prepare for take off in Mother Goose featuring Ian McKellen and comedian John Bishop!

Tickets from £25 for January performances

Details

Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol

Dolly Parton’s magical new Christmas show brings the heart of Tennessee to London.

Tickets from £33.50 on selected dates in January, with saveings on other seats.

£61.53 tickets available for £43.50

£84.53 tickets available for £63.50

Details

Potted Panto

Potted Panto makes a highly anticipated return to the The Apollo Theatre in London.

Tickets from just £16.

£24 tickets available for £16

£41 tickets available for £25

Details

Les Miserables

The fully staged production of Les Miserables at the Sondheim Theatre!

Tickets from £24 on selected dates in January, with savings of up to £35 on seats closer to the stage

Details

Phantom of the Opera

After more than 30 years the West End still loves the Music of the Night.

Tickets from £27 on selected dates in January, with savings of up to £25 on seats closer to the stage.

Details

TINA: The Tina Turner Musical

Hit musical brings Tina Turner to life on the West End stage in the Tina Turner Musical

£42 tickets available for £25

£72 tickets available for £45

Details

Pretty Woman

Aimie Atkinson and Danny Mac star in Pretty Woman at London’s Savoy Theatre

Exclusive prices from £24

Details

Frozen The Musical

Disney’s Frozen the Musical is playing at London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Tickets from £27.50 on selected dates in January.

£35.40 tickets available for £27.50

£83.40 tickets available for £49.50

Details

& Juliet

Juliet like you’ve never seen her before at the West End’s Shaftesbury Theatre.

Prices for tickets in January from £28, with savings of up to £42 on selected dates.

£40 tickets available for £30

£81 tickets available for £50

Details