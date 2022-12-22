There’s a winter sale on tickets to London theatre shows, with offers ranging from exclusive prices to substantial discounts.
From pantos over Christmas to long running regulars, the discounts are valid for bookings before 8th January.
Nutcracker
The Christmas-card perfect Nutcracker offers the ultimate festive experience.
Half price tickets from £25 during the first week in January, with savings of up to £57 on seats.
- £54 tickets available for £25
- £66 tickets available for £35
Circus 1903
Roll up! Big top thrills and daredevil entertainment await you in London this Christmas!
Tickets from £24, but good savings on the £36 seats which are on sale for just £25.
Jack and the Beanstalk
The star-studded London Palladium Pantomime returns this Christmas.
Tickets from £20 on select dates in January – with savings of up to £58.
- £35 tickets available for £20
- £60 tickets available for £35
Mother Goose
Prepare for take off in Mother Goose featuring Ian McKellen and comedian John Bishop!
Tickets from £25 for January performances
Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol
Dolly Parton’s magical new Christmas show brings the heart of Tennessee to London.
Tickets from £33.50 on selected dates in January, with saveings on other seats.
- £61.53 tickets available for £43.50
- £84.53 tickets available for £63.50
Potted Panto
Potted Panto makes a highly anticipated return to the The Apollo Theatre in London.
Tickets from just £16.
- £24 tickets available for £16
- £41 tickets available for £25
Les Miserables
The fully staged production of Les Miserables at the Sondheim Theatre!
Tickets from £24 on selected dates in January, with savings of up to £35 on seats closer to the stage
Phantom of the Opera
After more than 30 years the West End still loves the Music of the Night.
Tickets from £27 on selected dates in January, with savings of up to £25 on seats closer to the stage.
TINA: The Tina Turner Musical
Hit musical brings Tina Turner to life on the West End stage in the Tina Turner Musical
- £42 tickets available for £25
- £72 tickets available for £45
Pretty Woman
Aimie Atkinson and Danny Mac star in Pretty Woman at London’s Savoy Theatre
Exclusive prices from £24
Frozen The Musical
Disney’s Frozen the Musical is playing at London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane
Tickets from £27.50 on selected dates in January.
- £35.40 tickets available for £27.50
- £83.40 tickets available for £49.50
& Juliet
Juliet like you’ve never seen her before at the West End’s Shaftesbury Theatre.
Prices for tickets in January from £28, with savings of up to £42 on selected dates.
- £40 tickets available for £30
- £81 tickets available for £50
Although not “west end”, Alice in Wonderland at Brixton House is similarly priced to many of the shows above, with a decent discount for children
Favourable reviews, including by transport Youtuber Jago Hazzard (there is an Underground theme to the production)